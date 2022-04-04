Hoda Kotb surprises deserving students with scholarships!
It’s almost time for many college seniors to decide where they will be going to college next fall. TODAY’s Hoda Kotb highlights some star students from across the country, many of whom will be the first in their family to go to college, and surprises them with scholarships from Dell Scholars.April 4, 2022
