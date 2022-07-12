IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The best Prime Day deals on AirPods, ColorWow and more — starting at $12

  • Catherine Reitman talks ‘authentic motherhood’ in ‘Workin’ Moms’

    03:46

  • Get your game on this summer with these playful toys

    04:55
  • Now Playing

    Hoda Kotb’s daughter saved up her money for the sweetest reason

    02:28
  • UP NEXT

    Teen paralyzed by cancer inspires mother’s fitness journey

    04:17

  • Fun, affordable ways to keep your family entertained this summer

    06:12

  • Little Leaguers hit the ground as gunfire erupts during game

    03:18

  • See the sweet photos Jenna Bush Hager took while on vacation

    01:44

  • Pediatrician shares guide for a happy, purposeful summer with kids

    05:02

  • Teen athlete shares recovery story after traumatic brain injury

    04:42

  • 7 creative toys and activities the whole family can enjoy outside

    05:08

  • Christina Geist talks new children’s book ‘Buddy’s New Buddy’

    05:06

  • Mom turns loss of her child into mission to help other parents

    04:07

  • Meet the Tiktok dad with over 3 million kids

    04:20

  • ‘Schitt’s Creek’ star Sarah Levy welcomes baby with honor to dad

    00:41

  • NBC’s Garrett Haake welcomes baby girl with wife Allison!

    00:30

  • Boys save drowning dad with CPR they learned from ‘The Sandlot’

    06:11

  • How to prepare for an extreme weather emergency

    05:02

  • Keanu Reeves patiently answers every question from kid at airport

    01:03

  • Kim Kardashian throws daughter North camp-themed birthday party

    03:00

  • Watch: Children’s orchestra turns flight delay into musical moment

    00:45

TODAY

Hoda Kotb’s daughter saved up her money for the sweetest reason

02:28

Hoda Kotb shares the heartwarming story of her daughter Haley saving up money from her chore chart to buy an ice cream cone for a friend who runs a neighborhood restaurant.July 12, 2022

  • Catherine Reitman talks ‘authentic motherhood’ in ‘Workin’ Moms’

    03:46

  • Get your game on this summer with these playful toys

    04:55
  • Now Playing

    Hoda Kotb’s daughter saved up her money for the sweetest reason

    02:28
  • UP NEXT

    Teen paralyzed by cancer inspires mother’s fitness journey

    04:17

  • Fun, affordable ways to keep your family entertained this summer

    06:12

  • Little Leaguers hit the ground as gunfire erupts during game

    03:18

Best of
TODAY

Play All
Play All