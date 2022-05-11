IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Roy Wood Jr. addresses rumors he’ll take over for James Corden

    06:14
  • Now Playing

    Hoda Kotb reveals what it was like to see herself after mastectomy

    05:31
  • UP NEXT

    BTS to release new anthology album 'Proof' on CDs only!

    00:53

  • Apple says goodbye to the iPod after 21 years

    01:07

  • ‘The Wizard of Oz’ returning to theaters to celebrate Judy Garland

    00:20

  • Adam Sandler teams up with LeBron James for Netflix project

    01:00

  • Stars of 'Stranger Things' dish on fourth and final season

    04:34

  • Selma Blair talks motherhood, multiple sclerosis, alcohol addiction

    07:13

  • Tom Brady scores lucrative broadcasting deal after NFL retirement

    02:10

  • Elon Musk says he would allow Donald Trump to return to Twitter

    00:23

  • Celebrity chef Mario Batali found not guilty of sexual misconduct

    00:22

  • Josh Groban talks new ‘Harmony’ tour, rehearsal that ‘got weird’

    02:40

  • Taylor Swift has no problem with Joe Alwyn’s romance scenes

    04:48

  • Sophie Turner says she cried after first meeting Joe Jonas

    02:00

  • Chris Pratt on what it’s like having Maria Shriver as mother-in-law

    04:38

  • Bobby Moynihan talks ‘Mr. Mayor,’ his favorite ‘SNL’ moment

    04:17

  • Drive for 5: Hélio Castroneves talks going for 5th Indy 500 win

    04:06

  • 'Phoodle' is Wordle for foodies -- and Martha Stewart is a fan!

    00:38

  • Dolly Parton to perform in Taco Bell's 'Mexican Pizza: The Musical'

    00:52

  • Ray Romano to play basketball coach Jim Valvano in new biopic

    00:44

TODAY

Hoda Kotb reveals what it was like to see herself after mastectomy

05:31

During a conversation about Hilary Duff posing nude for a magazine cover, Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager open up about embracing their scars, with Hoda sharing what it was like to see her body for the first time after undergoing a mastectomy.May 11, 2022

Is mastectomy or breast conservation better for long-term well being?

  • Roy Wood Jr. addresses rumors he’ll take over for James Corden

    06:14
  • Now Playing

    Hoda Kotb reveals what it was like to see herself after mastectomy

    05:31
  • UP NEXT

    BTS to release new anthology album 'Proof' on CDs only!

    00:53

  • Apple says goodbye to the iPod after 21 years

    01:07

  • ‘The Wizard of Oz’ returning to theaters to celebrate Judy Garland

    00:20

  • Adam Sandler teams up with LeBron James for Netflix project

    01:00

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All