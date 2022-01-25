Hoda Kotb reveals special meaning behind the ‘M’ on her necklace

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Hoda Kotb reveals special meaning behind the ‘M’ on her necklace04:47
Hoda Kotb answers a fan question asking about the special meaning behind the ‘M’ on her necklace that she wears every day.Jan. 25, 2022
