IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

These 17 bestsellers are must-haves for winter — and start at $8

  • Now Playing

    Hoda Kotb reveals special meaning behind the ‘M’ on her necklace

    04:47
  • UP NEXT

    Is it unfaithful to see two different hair stylists? Hoda and Jenna weigh in

    02:08

  • Winter bestsellers to help you beat the cold: boots, hoodies, more

    05:26

  • Q&A TODAY: Who chooses the wardrobe for 3rd Hour anchors?

    04:13

  • Beauty meets bots: See manicures, lash extensions done by robots

    04:34

  • Unique Valentine’s Day gift ideas, from flower bundles to heart-shaped pizza

    05:39

  • Thierry Mugler, iconic French fashion designer, dies at 73

    00:25

  • New year, new hair! Three ways to switch up your style in 2022

    05:13

  • How a former sports anchor pivoted to fashion

    04:25

  • Hot products to stay hydrated in the winter

    03:41

  • Hoda and Jenna weigh in on 'pantaboots,' Oscar Mayer bologna face mask trends

    03:32

  • Jill Martin shares products to refresh in 2022 (including from the Property Brothers!)

    05:06

  • Top lifestyle products to help you refresh and renew in 2022

    05:00

  • From street style to the office: 4 ways to wear jogger pants

    03:56

  • Add these warm winter essentials to your closet

    04:29

  • Heated beanie, alpaca socks: How to stay warm and well-dressed this winter

    04:40

  • Flights, gym memberships, more: Best sales to shop this holiday weekend

    03:57

  • Half-zip jacket, duffel bag, herb scissors and other fabulous finds for 2022

    05:50

  • How to wear 2 wardrobe trends 3 different ways

    04:12

  • Jill Martin highlights 8 women-founded businesses in the health and wellness industries

    25:03

TODAY

Hoda Kotb reveals special meaning behind the ‘M’ on her necklace

04:47

Hoda Kotb answers a fan question asking about the special meaning behind the ‘M’ on her necklace that she wears every day.Jan. 25, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Hoda Kotb reveals special meaning behind the ‘M’ on her necklace

    04:47
  • UP NEXT

    Is it unfaithful to see two different hair stylists? Hoda and Jenna weigh in

    02:08

  • Winter bestsellers to help you beat the cold: boots, hoodies, more

    05:26

  • Q&A TODAY: Who chooses the wardrobe for 3rd Hour anchors?

    04:13

  • Beauty meets bots: See manicures, lash extensions done by robots

    04:34

  • Unique Valentine’s Day gift ideas, from flower bundles to heart-shaped pizza

    05:39

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All