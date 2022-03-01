Hoda Kotb reflects on the end of her SiriusXM radio show
05:12
Share this -
copied
TODAY’s Hoda Kotb reflects on wrapping her SiriusXM radio show “The Hoda Show” and shares how one song during the show reminded her of a special time in her life. After five years, Kotb looks back on her fondest memories, as well as when she knew it was time to move on.March 1, 2022
UP NEXT
Courteney Cox talks new series, aging, whether she'll get married
05:29
School librarian shares love of reading, gets special surprise on TODAY
09:04
Watch a sneak peak of the new dating show, ‘The Courtship’
01:06
‘Earning It’ docuseries shines light on women in the NFL
00:43
Why Larry David pulled new documentary hours before premiere
00:34
Queen Elizabeth returns to work after recovering from COVID-19