IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Make a perfect cup of coffee with these 6 Consumer Reports-approved items

  • ‘Memphis’ author Tara M. Stringfellow answers fan questions

    05:16

  • 'The Home Edit' hosts give Hoda's office a makeover

    07:38

  • Vanessa Bayer on how childhood cancer influenced 'I Love That For You'

    09:56

  • Stranger helps Jenna Bush Hager after her zipper split

    03:12
  • Now Playing

    Hoda Kotb on why podcast interview with Viola Davis might be her favorite

    01:56
  • UP NEXT

    Must-see moments from the second weekend of Coachella

    04:37

  • 3rd Hour hosts share their dream breakfasts

    05:36

  • Cristin Milioti reveals why she doesn't like to watch herself on screen

    05:00

  • Trey McBride set to be one of the first NFL draft pick with same-sex parents

    03:51

  • Prince Louis turns 4! See new pics taken by Kate Middleton

    00:35

  • Kevin Bacon reacts to 36-year-old movie ad still in NYC subway station

    01:14

  • Former TODAY co-host Jim Hartz dies at 82

    00:40

  • Sheinelle Jones remembers her late grandfather Dr. Val Brown Sr.

    02:13

  • Autistic actor finds his place at center stage

    04:06

  • Sienna Miller talks ‘Anatomy of a Scandal,’ life in the media spotlight

    08:13

  • Simone Biles reveals which part of wedding planning stresses her out

    00:56

  • Kerry Washington makes ‘Simpsons’ debut as Bart’s new teacher

    00:43

  • Judy Garland’s iconic ‘Wizard of Oz’ dress goes up for auction

    00:49

  • ‘Selling Sunset’ star Emma Hernan on newest season: ‘It’s a 10 out of 10’

    06:53

  • Add these new shows and movies to your weekend watch list

    04:34

TODAY

Hoda Kotb on why podcast interview with Viola Davis might be her favorite

01:56

Viola Davis is the latest guest on Hoda Kotb’s podcast, “Making Space.” While Hoda says she doesn’t like to play favorites, she says this interview is something special. “She’s got so many life lessons, I was captivated,” she says.April 25, 2022

Viola Davis shares what it was like to go hungry as a child

  • ‘Memphis’ author Tara M. Stringfellow answers fan questions

    05:16

  • 'The Home Edit' hosts give Hoda's office a makeover

    07:38

  • Vanessa Bayer on how childhood cancer influenced 'I Love That For You'

    09:56

  • Stranger helps Jenna Bush Hager after her zipper split

    03:12
  • Now Playing

    Hoda Kotb on why podcast interview with Viola Davis might be her favorite

    01:56
  • UP NEXT

    Must-see moments from the second weekend of Coachella

    04:37

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All