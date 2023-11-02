Hoda Kotb on how her cancer diagnosis made her 'fearless' in life
After Julia Louis-Dreyfus opened up about her new outlook on life following her battle with breast cancer, Hoda Kotb shared that her own diagnosis was the thing that made her feel fearless. "Your life does snap into focus. I became wildly fearless," Hoda said.Nov. 2, 2023
