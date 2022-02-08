Hoda Kotb on hard learning curve she faced after moving to New York

On TODAY, Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager talk about overcoming hardships in life. Hoda looks back on her own career, saying she felt like she was at the top of her game in New Orleans, but realized she had a lot more to learn when she came to New York. “Some days it’s the first day of school, some days you’re the senior about to get your diploma,” she says.Feb. 8, 2022