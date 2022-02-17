Hoda Kotb: I write special notes to my daughters every morning
TODAY’s Hoda Kotb talks about the special notes she writes to her daughters, Haley and Hope, every morning. She even includes a hand-drawn picture of the two of them doing an activity together.Feb. 17, 2022
Hoda Kotb: I write special notes to my daughters every morning
