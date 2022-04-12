IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

These 7 shoe styles are trending for spring — and we need them all

TODAY

Willie Geist reveals how he got out of 'friend zone' with his wife

03:44

After Willie Geist opens up about getting out of the friend zone with his now-wife Christina, Hoda Kotb jokes, "I've spent most of my life in the friend zone."April 12, 2022

Pregnant Rihanna shares why she will never have a gender reveal party

