Hoda Kotb feeling ‘totally fine’ after testing positive for COVID-19, Jenna Bush Hager says

Hoda Kotb feeling ‘totally fine’ after testing positive for COVID-19, Jenna Bush Hager says00:27
Hoda Kotb, who is vaccinated and boosted, has tested positive for COVID-19, but co-host Jenna Bush Hager says she’s feeling “totally fine” after texting with her earlier.Jan. 6, 2022
