Hoda Kotb and Kelly Rowland weigh in on stars going barefoot

More and more celebrities seem to be opting for no shoes at red carpet affairs including Selena Gomez ditching her heels at the SAG awards. Hoda Kotb and Kelly Rowland weigh in on the trend, with Rowland revealing what would have happened if she tried to go barefoot as a member of Destiny’s Child. “Have you met Michelle and Beyonce? They would have had me for breakfast, lunch and dinner!”March 15, 2022