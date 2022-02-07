Hoda Kotb and Dylan Dreyer’s kids have adorable playdate
Hoda Kotb shares that her daughters Haley and Hope spent some time over the weekend hanging out with Dylan Dreyer’s sons Calvin, Ollie and Rusty. The playdate included plenty of hide-and-seek and other adorable moments.Feb. 7, 2022
Hoda Kotb and Dylan Dreyer's kids have adorable playdate
