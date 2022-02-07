IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

12 Valentine's Day gifts for everyone in your life

Hoda Kotb and Dylan Dreyer’s kids have adorable playdate

00:37

Hoda Kotb shares that her daughters Haley and Hope spent some time over the weekend hanging out with Dylan Dreyer’s sons Calvin, Ollie and Rusty. The playdate included plenty of hide-and-seek and other adorable moments.Feb. 7, 2022

