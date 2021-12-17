IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Here's how you can help tornado victims throughout Kentucky

  Now Playing

  UP NEXT

TODAY

Hoda & Jenna surprise deserving food pantry volunteer with trip to Palm Springs

04:13

Continuing our new holiday series Suddenly Santa, viewer Teresa Martin a chef and food pantry volunteer from Conyers, Georgia, gets a surprise call from Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager. Teresa asks the ladies for help picking her gift, and ends up winning a trip to Palm Springs, California!Dec. 17, 2021

  Now Playing

  UP NEXT

