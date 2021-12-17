Hoda & Jenna surprise deserving food pantry volunteer with trip to Palm Springs
Continuing our new holiday series Suddenly Santa, viewer Teresa Martin a chef and food pantry volunteer from Conyers, Georgia, gets a surprise call from Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager. Teresa asks the ladies for help picking her gift, and ends up winning a trip to Palm Springs, California!Dec. 17, 2021
