A “Saturday Night Live” sketch gets Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager chatting about the store Home Goods and why they love throw pillows. “I don’t love more than three or four,” Jenna says, but Hoda admits, “we have a ton.”Dec. 20, 2021
Now Playing
Hoda & Jenna share their love of throw pillows
03:51
UP NEXT
Hilary Farr helps Hoda and Jenna decorate for the holidays
05:40
How to winterize your home to prepare for cold weather
05:07
Tech gifts for the holidays: Security camera, smart clock, more
04:56
Tips to elevate your holiday gift wrapping
04:10
Last-minute gifts for the home: Telescope, digital photo frame, more