TODAY

Hoda & Jenna go to Cirque du Soleil (and get in the act!)

05:01

It’s time for another installment of “H&J Love NY” on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna, when the ladies are blindfolded and taken to a surprise location in New York City. This time they find themselves at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, where they participate in a special holiday performance by Cirque du Soleil.Dec. 20, 2021

