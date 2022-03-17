Hoda and Maria test their luck with St. Patrick’s Day game

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Now Playing
Hoda and Maria test their luck with St. Patrick’s Day game03:15
UP NEXT
Danielle Radcliffe talks making ‘The Lost City’ and ‘Weird Al’ biopic05:45
Child asks Ryan Reynolds if he really kisses Zoe Saldana in ‘Adam Project’00:45
Sean Penn unrecognizable in trailer for Watergate series ‘Gaslit’00:49
See first trailer for Mike Myers’ new series ‘The Pentaverate’01:02
‘Wheel of Fortune’ contestant flubs popular ‘Sweet Dreams’ lyric01:13
Netflix brings back Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s comedy series00:42
Josh Peck gets candid about weight loss, addiction and happiness09:10
Kelly Roland-inspired outfits that will take your wardrobe up a notch03:53
Quinta Brunson on ‘Abbott Elementary’ being renewed for 2nd season05:50
Grammys, Sandra Bullock, Rihanna: Get the latest Hollywood scoop05:27
Kelly Rowland on body insecurity and being compared to Beyonce04:01
Scott Wolf talks dogs and new Netflix movie, ‘Rescued by Ruby’05:42
This dad who went from NFL lineman to line cook in school cafeteria04:15
Anne Hathaway talks parenting: ‘It leaves me speechless’05:50
TODAY’s Dylan Dreyer shares a first look at new book ‘Misty the Cloud’01:46
'Schitt's Creek'-themed cruise to set sail March 202301:10
Selena Gomez develops new series based on ‘Sixteen Candles’00:34
Stephanie Beatriz reveals she recorded ‘Encanto’ song while in labor00:58
Keith Richards quits smoking after 55 years: ‘A lot more air in the lungs’00:33
Hoda and Maria test their luck with St. Patrick’s Day game03:15
Hoda Kotb and Maria Shriver test their luck going head-to-head with a St. Patrick’s Day game. Donna Farizan asks them trivia questions, and whoever gets the most points wins!March 17, 2022
Now Playing
Hoda and Maria test their luck with St. Patrick’s Day game03:15
UP NEXT
Danielle Radcliffe talks making ‘The Lost City’ and ‘Weird Al’ biopic05:45
Child asks Ryan Reynolds if he really kisses Zoe Saldana in ‘Adam Project’00:45
Sean Penn unrecognizable in trailer for Watergate series ‘Gaslit’00:49
See first trailer for Mike Myers’ new series ‘The Pentaverate’01:02
‘Wheel of Fortune’ contestant flubs popular ‘Sweet Dreams’ lyric01:13