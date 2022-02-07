IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

12 Valentine's Day gifts for everyone in your life

  • Sarita Choudhury teases possible second season of ‘And Just Like That’

    05:23

  • Meet the bachelor looking for love with help from Hoda and Jenna

    03:00
  • Now Playing

    Hoda and Jenna wish Garth Brooks a happy 60th birthday over a video call

    01:52
  • UP NEXT

    Andy Cohen celebrates getting star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

    01:12

  • Hannah Waddingham talks Super Bowl ad, season 3 of ‘Ted Lasso,' 'Hocus Pocus 2'

    05:21

  • Owen Wilson on ‘Marry Me’, potential second season of 'Loki,' living with brother Luke

    04:13

  • Olympians Shaun White, Anna Hoffman and Karen Chen share pin-trading tradition in Beijing

    01:11

  • Feeling lucky? Athlete reveals Team USA jackets have a faux rabbit’s foot in the front pocket

    00:54

  • Julia Marino rides in style with $3,600 Prada snowboard

    00:59

  • Shaun White shares the photos and messages girlfriend Nina Dobrev snuck into his luggage

    00:52

  • Online sports betting is legal now. Here’s what that means for the Super Bowl

    03:47

  • Liam Neeson on being unlikely action star at 70, landing role in 'Schindler’s List’

    08:07

  • Johnny Weir, Tara Lipinski bringing out their best winter fashion for the Olympics

    00:46

  • Jamaican bobsled team hype each other up ahead of 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics

    00:45

  • Leslie Jones shows off full team USA getup as she reacts to first night of 2022 Winter Olympics

    00:59

  • Do figure skaters get dizzy when they spin?

    02:00

  • Watch: J. Lo and Maluma help one man pull off a surprise engagement!

    05:36

  • Jennifer Lopez on why she relates to her character in ‘Marry Me’

    06:35

  • Jabari Banks talks taking on Will Smith’s role in ‘Bel-Air’

    04:15

  • See Kia’s Super Bowl ad set to the tune of ‘Total Eclipse of the Heart’

    01:48

TODAY

Hoda and Jenna wish Garth Brooks a happy 60th birthday over a video call

01:52

After calling singer Trish Yearwood on FaceTime, Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager personally wish country singer Garth Brooks a happy 60th birthday.Feb. 7, 2022

Hoda and Jenna FaceTime Garth Brooks for his birthday — and he picks up!

  • Sarita Choudhury teases possible second season of ‘And Just Like That’

    05:23

  • Meet the bachelor looking for love with help from Hoda and Jenna

    03:00
  • Now Playing

    Hoda and Jenna wish Garth Brooks a happy 60th birthday over a video call

    01:52
  • UP NEXT

    Andy Cohen celebrates getting star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

    01:12

  • Hannah Waddingham talks Super Bowl ad, season 3 of ‘Ted Lasso,' 'Hocus Pocus 2'

    05:21

  • Owen Wilson on ‘Marry Me’, potential second season of 'Loki,' living with brother Luke

    04:13

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All