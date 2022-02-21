Sharon Stone says she was paid far less than Michael Douglas in ‘Basic Instinct’
04:06
Share this -
copied
Actor Sharon Stone recently shared that she made $500,000 dollars for the movie, “Basic Instinct,” while her co-star Michael Douglas made a whopping $14 million. TODAY’s Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager talk about the pay discrepancy between the actors and discuss knowing your worth when it comes to your career, as well as how to ask for a pay raise.Feb. 21, 2022
Hoda and Jenna learn American history with a President's Day pop quiz
04:15
Choreographer keeps jazz dance alive in her art
05:20
Laverne Cox on turning 50, ‘Inventing Anna’ and red carpet hosting gig
05:53
Now Playing
Sharon Stone says she was paid far less than Michael Douglas in ‘Basic Instinct’
04:06
UP NEXT
3rd Hour of TODAY hosts answer behind-the-scenes questions
05:23
Jenna Bush Hager shares how George W. Bush celebrates President's Day