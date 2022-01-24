IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Keep your kitchen clutter free with these 14 organizational must-haves

  • Now Playing

    Hoda and Jenna surprise office manager with much-deserved trip to Jamaica

    03:53
  • UP NEXT

    Cruise ship diverts to Bahamas to avoid arrest for unpaid fuel

    02:28

  • Why 5G networks are cause for concern in air travel

    04:12

  • 19-year-old pilot completes 5-month solo journey around the world

    05:34

  • Flights, gym memberships, more: Best sales to shop this holiday weekend

    03:57

  • Check out these top ‘fire and ice’ travel destinations

    03:12

  • Watch: American Airlines passenger breaks into cockpit, damages plane

    00:28

  • FAA ordered 'full ground stop' around when North Korea appeared to launch missile

    01:46

  • NBC correspondent details being stuck in traffic overnight due to winter storm

    02:36

  • Winter storm slams South and Northeast, impacting travel across the country

    02:31

  • AT&T and Verizon decline request to delay their 5G rollouts amid safety concerns

    02:26

  • Travel nightmares worsen as thousands more flights delayed or canceled

    03:47

  • Travelers stranded and schools disjointed as COVID cases skyrocket

    02:08

  • For many, 2022 will be the year to make up for missed vacations

    02:40

  • Travel plans remain in limbo due to severe weather and COVID complications

    01:51

  • Passengers stranded across US amid thousands of canceled flights

    03:59

  • Christmas travel hindered by increasing COVID cases

    02:08

  • TikTok star gives TODAY a tour of the south pole

    04:18

  • Visit the Brooklyn neighborhood sparkling with holiday magic

    04:26

  • Explore Antarctica's treasures, including visit with Emperor penguins

    01:02

TODAY

Hoda and Jenna surprise office manager with much-deserved trip to Jamaica

03:53

Holly Francis, an office manager at Parker Dental Center in New Orleans, thinks she’s joining Hoda and Jenna to play a trivia game with her coworker. She quickly learns this was a ploy to surprise her with a vacation to Jamaica!Jan. 24, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Hoda and Jenna surprise office manager with much-deserved trip to Jamaica

    03:53
  • UP NEXT

    Cruise ship diverts to Bahamas to avoid arrest for unpaid fuel

    02:28

  • Why 5G networks are cause for concern in air travel

    04:12

  • 19-year-old pilot completes 5-month solo journey around the world

    05:34

  • Flights, gym memberships, more: Best sales to shop this holiday weekend

    03:57

  • Check out these top ‘fire and ice’ travel destinations

    03:12

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All