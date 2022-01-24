Hoda and Jenna surprise office manager with much-deserved trip to Jamaica
Holly Francis, an office manager at Parker Dental Center in New Orleans, thinks she’s joining Hoda and Jenna to play a trivia game with her coworker. She quickly learns this was a ploy to surprise her with a vacation to Jamaica!Jan. 24, 2022
