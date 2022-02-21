Hoda and Jenna surprise kindergarten teachers with a free trip to Cancun!
02:45
Share this -
copied
Every day this week, fans of Hoda and Jenna will win a free vacation thanks to the Trip A Day giveaway! Today’s winners are Laura Herrick and Kate Hughes, two kindergarten teachers from Overland Park, Kansas, who are heading to Cancun, Mexico!Feb. 21, 2022
Now Playing
Hoda and Jenna surprise kindergarten teachers with a free trip to Cancun!
02:45
UP NEXT
Harry Smith goes inside New York City’s historic Chinatown
04:58
Paris preparations already underway for 2024 Summer Olympics
04:12
Travel bookings boom for Americans as pandemic wanes
02:45
Hoda and Jenna are giving away a trip every day! Learn how you can win
01:29
Jenna Bush Hager recalls her snowboarding lesson from gold medal Olympian Lindsey Jacobellis