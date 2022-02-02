IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

6th grader hailed as hero after saving 2 lives in a single day

05:46

Davyon Johnson is an 11-year-old whose quick thinking saved the lives of his choking classmate and a woman who was attempting to escape her burning house - all in one day. Davyon, who lost his father last year to COVID-19, says he heard his father’s voice in his head encouraging him to help others. Overcome with emotion, Davyon and his mom Latoya Johnson join TODAY’s Hoda and Jenna to talk about his experience saving lives, “It felt incredible to be able to help people,” Davyon says. To thank Davyon for his incredible bravery, TODAY is sending him and his mom to Universal Studios.Feb. 2, 2022

6th grader saves choking student, helps woman from house fire on same day

