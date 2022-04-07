IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Shop All Day: Our ultimate cleaning guide for your home, wardrobe and more 

  • See some of the best products found in awards show swag bags

    04:34
  • Now Playing

    Yuck or Yum? Hoda and Jenna try bacon-infused ale, sour pickle beer, more

    02:11
  • UP NEXT

    Impress Easter guests with this carrot marshmallow crackle cake

    04:34

  • Paula Patton gets roasted on social media for her fried chicken recipe

    01:29

  • What to eat before, during and after a workout

    05:33

  • Chef Eric Ripert shows how to cook the perfect salmon

    05:01

  • Middle Eastern dishes made modern: Boureka, braised butter beans

    05:08

  • Make gnocchi with mushrooms at home with this delicious recipe

    06:13

  • Priyanka Naik recreates a fast food favorite with a spicy vegan taco recipe

    07:24

  • Elena Besser makes hearty eggplant Parmesan sandwiches on crispy garlic bread

    09:45

  • Kevin Curry whips up gluten-free noodles in a spicy peanut sauce

    08:01

  • Up your meatless meal game with 3 hearty plant-based recipes | TODAY Table

    24:57

  • How to buy good wine on a budget

    05:36

  • Joy Bauer shares sneaky recipe for April Fool’s cupcakes

    03:48

  • Jill Martin tricks 3rd Hour of TODAY with April Fool’s Day feast

    02:41

  • Easy entertaining and decorating ideas for Easter

    04:37

  • Make Evan Funke's rigatoni all’amatriciana with only 5 ingredients

    03:51

  • Jane Seymour talks ‘Harry Wild’ series, acting career and nighttime routine

    05:40

  • Evan Funke shares his recipe for cacio e pepe

    05:22

  • Priyanka Naik makes a decadent vegan pasta alla vodka

    08:04

TODAY

Yuck or Yum? Hoda and Jenna try bacon-infused ale, sour pickle beer, more

02:11

In honor of National Beer Day, TODAY’s Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager taste test a Bacon & Kegs beer, Warheads’ Black Cherry Sour Ale, Best Maid Sour Pickle beer and a beer flavored lollipop. See their final consensus on the quirky flavors.April 7, 2022

  • See some of the best products found in awards show swag bags

    04:34
  • Now Playing

    Yuck or Yum? Hoda and Jenna try bacon-infused ale, sour pickle beer, more

    02:11
  • UP NEXT

    Impress Easter guests with this carrot marshmallow crackle cake

    04:34

  • Paula Patton gets roasted on social media for her fried chicken recipe

    01:29

  • What to eat before, during and after a workout

    05:33

  • Chef Eric Ripert shows how to cook the perfect salmon

    05:01

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All