Yuck or Yum? Hoda and Jenna try bacon-infused ale, sour pickle beer, more
02:11
Share this -
copied
In honor of National Beer Day, TODAY’s Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager taste test a Bacon & Kegs beer, Warheads’ Black Cherry Sour Ale, Best Maid Sour Pickle beer and a beer flavored lollipop. See their final consensus on the quirky flavors.April 7, 2022
See some of the best products found in awards show swag bags
04:34
Now Playing
Yuck or Yum? Hoda and Jenna try bacon-infused ale, sour pickle beer, more
02:11
UP NEXT
Impress Easter guests with this carrot marshmallow crackle cake
04:34
Paula Patton gets roasted on social media for her fried chicken recipe
01:29
What to eat before, during and after a workout
05:33
Chef Eric Ripert shows how to cook the perfect salmon