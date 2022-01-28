IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Try these 3 easy, healthy recipes: Bean chili, quinoa salad and roasted cauliflower

  • WWE superstar The Miz previews Royal Rumble on Peacock

    04:32
  • Now Playing

    Watch Hoda and Jenna set up viewer on a romantic dinner date

    15:49
  • UP NEXT

    Rupert Grint and Lauren Ambrose talk season 3 of ‘Servant’

    04:27

  • Peter and Lois Griffin name-drop 3rd Hour of TODAY on 'Family Guy'

    00:57

  • Willie Geist sits down with Jamie Dornan this weekend on Sunday TODAY

    00:59

  • Olivia Munn shares baby playdate photos with Henry and Liv Lo Golding

    00:39

  • See Willem Dafoe’s ‘SNL’ promo with Katy Perry: ‘I love this sketch already!'

    00:35

  • Neil Young fans boycott Spotify after platform decides to keep Joe Rogan podcast

    01:03

  • Why Disney and M&M’s mascot makeovers are ruffling feathers

    02:54

  • Judge set to decide new sentence for ‘Tiger King’ Joe Exotic

    00:26

  • Taylor Lautner opens up about struggle with fame, finding love, return to Hollywood

    05:57

  • Jenna Bush Hager shares reactions to her thirst trap

    04:38

  • Stanley Tucci: Why food is the first and last thing I think about each day

    05:36

  • Couple shares toll obesity takes on relationships

    06:01

  • Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song are engaged: See the ring!

    00:31

  • David Beckham’s daughter has her first crush

    00:32

  • Jonah Hill jokes about Baby Yoda ‘fistfight’ on Instagram

    01:31

  • Amy Schneider’s historic ‘Jeopardy!’ run comes to end

    02:20

  • Rumor has it, Adele reportedly postponed Vegas residency over clash with management

    04:20

  • Dolly Parton talks new cake mixes, sets record straight on ‘body-part insurance’ rumor

    05:15

TODAY

Watch Hoda and Jenna set up viewer on a romantic dinner date

15:49

In our series, Hoda and Jenna Hook Me Up, the ladies try to set up lucky viewer Jenny Rizk with the man of her dreams. Three eligible bachelors answer personality and dating-related questions in the hope that Jenny will choose them for a romantic dinner date at Sona in New York City.Jan. 28, 2022

  • WWE superstar The Miz previews Royal Rumble on Peacock

    04:32
  • Now Playing

    Watch Hoda and Jenna set up viewer on a romantic dinner date

    15:49
  • UP NEXT

    Rupert Grint and Lauren Ambrose talk season 3 of ‘Servant’

    04:27

  • Peter and Lois Griffin name-drop 3rd Hour of TODAY on 'Family Guy'

    00:57

  • Willie Geist sits down with Jamie Dornan this weekend on Sunday TODAY

    00:59

  • Olivia Munn shares baby playdate photos with Henry and Liv Lo Golding

    00:39

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All