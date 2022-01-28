Watch Hoda and Jenna set up viewer on a romantic dinner date
15:49
Share this -
copied
In our series, Hoda and Jenna Hook Me Up, the ladies try to set up lucky viewer Jenny Rizk with the man of her dreams. Three eligible bachelors answer personality and dating-related questions in the hope that Jenny will choose them for a romantic dinner date at Sona in New York City.Jan. 28, 2022
WWE superstar The Miz previews Royal Rumble on Peacock
04:32
Now Playing
Watch Hoda and Jenna set up viewer on a romantic dinner date
15:49
UP NEXT
Rupert Grint and Lauren Ambrose talk season 3 of ‘Servant’
04:27
Peter and Lois Griffin name-drop 3rd Hour of TODAY on 'Family Guy'
00:57
Willie Geist sits down with Jamie Dornan this weekend on Sunday TODAY
00:59
Olivia Munn shares baby playdate photos with Henry and Liv Lo Golding