Hoda and Jenna reveal some of their favorite finds

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Now Playing
Hoda and Jenna reveal some of their favorite finds01:19
UP NEXT
Bestselling products for spring travel: Collapsable water bottle, travel pillow, more04:31
Vacation getaway shopping guide: Swimsuits, self-tan drops, more04:32
‘Shop All Day’: Hidden gems, plus Caila Quinn from ‘The Bachelor’25:03
High-waisted shorts, puff sleeves: Styles to rock this spring03:48
Veteran trendsetter Jenna Lyons on building a fashion brand06:02
Fashion and beauty hidden gems: Rosehip oil, root cover, more03:52
Pamper your puppy with these must-have products04:38
Dress like your favorite celebrities with these tips04:26
Bobbie Thomas shares meaningful jewelry and feel-good finds04:53
Best gifts to celebrate your dog in honor of National Puppy Day05:12
Refresh your spring accessories with these sunglasses, handbags and more05:14
Step up your grooming game with these products04:49
Hot jean trends that are reinvigorating the denim domain03:41
Spring into style with platform sneakers, sling bag, sunglasses, more04:41
Designer Paul Tazewell opens up about historic Oscar nomination04:40
Products from women-owned business: Face oils, anklets, more04:57
Jill Martin shares Laila Ali’s butterfly-inspired art04:39
Products from women-owned business: Candles, lip plump, jewelry04:37
Kelly Roland-inspired outfits that will take your wardrobe up a notch03:53
Hoda and Jenna reveal some of their favorite finds01:19
In Faves & Finds, Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager show off some of their favorite finds. Jenna shares a necklace from Noonday, while Hoda snacks on SpudLove potato chips.March 25, 2022
Now Playing
Hoda and Jenna reveal some of their favorite finds01:19
UP NEXT
Bestselling products for spring travel: Collapsable water bottle, travel pillow, more04:31
Vacation getaway shopping guide: Swimsuits, self-tan drops, more04:32
‘Shop All Day’: Hidden gems, plus Caila Quinn from ‘The Bachelor’25:03
High-waisted shorts, puff sleeves: Styles to rock this spring03:48
Veteran trendsetter Jenna Lyons on building a fashion brand06:02