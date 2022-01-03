Hoda and Jenna remember ‘national treasure’ Betty White
Betty White passed away at age 99 last week, weeks shy of her 100th birthday. Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager remember the Hollywood legend and the time she joined Kathie Lee and Hoda on the show.Jan. 3, 2022
