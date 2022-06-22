IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Steals & Deals: Up to 86% off summer-ready finds — and some ship free

  • Now Playing

    Hoda and Jenna put a juice box hack to the test

    01:59
  • UP NEXT

    Julie Andrews talks voicing the ‘worst mom in the world’ in ‘Minions’

    06:02

  • Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, Michael Mann talk making of ‘Heat’

    05:03

  • Julie Andrews talks ‘Sound of Music’ reunion: ‘We’re family’

    05:58

  • Minions hilariously re-create ‘The Office’ opening intro

    01:07

  • See the trailer for new LA Lakers docuseries ‘Legacy’

    01:36

  • Michael J. Fox to receive honorary Oscar at Governors Awards

    00:42

  • ‘Stranger Things’ season 4 volume 2: See the trailer!

    01:14

  • Broadway theaters to drop mask mandate on July 1

    00:22

  • Here's the endearing reason Al Pacino has a Shrek phone case

    00:27

  • Hoda and Jenna fan wins Hawaii getaway after playing trivia game

    03:00

  • Kim Kardashian on what she’s learned about marriage, motherhood

    09:25

  • Kim Kardashian reveals who was the wildest at ‘Kravis’ wedding

    04:41

  • Beyoncé’s new single ‘Break My Soul’ has the internet abuzz

    04:19

  • David Hyde Pierce opens up on his family’s battle with Alzheimer’s

    04:42

  • Ken Burns says new doc on teen mental health will ‘save lives’

    04:37

  • Did Kristen Bell just confirm ‘Frozen 3’ to Jimmy Fallon?

    01:37

  • Kim Kardashian talks Pete Davidson, weight loss, Marilyn dress

    07:50

  • Queen Latifah reveals which ‘Girls Trip’ co-star is the wildest

    04:28

  • Queen Latifah talks overcoming self-hate, weight loss journey

    06:17

TODAY

Hoda and Jenna put a juice box hack to the test

01:59

A parent posted a photo on social media showing her daughter sticking the shorter bendy part of a straw into her juice box. This way she can get all the juice at the bottom. Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager give it a try!June 22, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Hoda and Jenna put a juice box hack to the test

    01:59
  • UP NEXT

    Julie Andrews talks voicing the ‘worst mom in the world’ in ‘Minions’

    06:02

  • Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, Michael Mann talk making of ‘Heat’

    05:03

  • Julie Andrews talks ‘Sound of Music’ reunion: ‘We’re family’

    05:58

  • Minions hilariously re-create ‘The Office’ opening intro

    01:07

  • See the trailer for new LA Lakers docuseries ‘Legacy’

    01:36

Best of
TODAY

Play All
Play All