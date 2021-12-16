Hoda and Jenna on how sharing your grief can help you heal
Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager talk about Nick Cannon’s honesty as he mourns the loss of his 5-month-old son, Zen, to brain cancer. They also share their own experiences with grief and how talking about it has helped them cope during hard times. "Sometimes it's just saying it out loud to yourself," Hoda says.Dec. 16, 2021
