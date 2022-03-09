Hoda and Jenna on helping kids deal with rejection, keeping them grounded
03:52
Share this -
copied
TODAY’s Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager talk about being brave in the face of rejection and how they strive to teach their kids to feel grounded in who they are. Jenna says, “It’s something that all of us who have kids have to figure out." Jenna goes on to share a story about her dad, while Hoda shares an experience her daughter Haley had on the playground.March 9, 2022
Medium Tyler Henry talks new Netflix series, gives Jenna a reading
06:08
Ryan Reynolds and Walker Scobell talk ‘The Adam Project’
05:48
Savannah surprises Hoda and Jenna with steak and margaritas
04:45
Now Playing
Hoda and Jenna on helping kids deal with rejection, keeping them grounded
03:52
UP NEXT
'Bridgerton,' Lizzo, Amy Schumer: Here's what to watch in March
04:22
Amber Ruffin on conquering everything from ‘Late Night’ to Broadway