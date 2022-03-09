IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TODAY

Hoda and Jenna on helping kids deal with rejection, keeping them grounded

03:52

TODAY’s Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager talk about being brave in the face of rejection and how they strive to teach their kids to feel grounded in who they are. Jenna says, “It’s something that all of us who have kids have to figure out." Jenna goes on to share a story about her dad, while Hoda shares an experience her daughter Haley had on the playground.March 9, 2022

