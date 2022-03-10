Hoda and Jenna let the good times roll in New Orleans!

Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager take their first big trip in years down to Louisiana for the New Orleans Book Festival. Hoda introduces her two daughters to her favorite city, saying, “These two girls are going to fall in love with this city just as I have,” She says. The due also get a sequined makeover as they're welcomed by a huge crowd. (New Orleans & Company paid for the production of this show.)March 10, 2022