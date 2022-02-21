Hoda and Jenna learn American history with a Presidents Day pop quiz

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

19 Amazon Presidents Day sales to shop, from kitchen essentials to tech

Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager get a history lesson on Presidents Day with a pop quiz. While some may say Bush Hager has the upper hand, Hoda Kotb gives her a run for her money. Find out who comes out on top!Feb. 21, 2022

All the Presidents’ Pets

