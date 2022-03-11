Hoda and Jenna meet local NOLA legends, lesser-known hotspots
04:43
Share this -
copied
TODAY’s Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager hit the streets to soak up the culture and local flavors of New Orleans. The ladies check out the Music Box Village where they get to play some percussion, look at local art at StudioBe, meet local songbird Robin at Jamnola and eat crawfish at MRB Bar and Kitchen. (New Orleans & Company paid for the production of this show.)March 11, 2022
At Melba's in New Orleans, they break bread and crack open books
05:48
Make lime daiquiri gulf shrimp with this New Orleans recipe
04:14
Anthony Mackie on growing up in New Orleans, hosting the CMT awards
05:49
Now Playing
Hoda and Jenna meet local NOLA legends, lesser-known hotspots
04:43
UP NEXT
Plan your spring break getaway with these important travel tips
02:52
How rising oil prices could affect thousands of products