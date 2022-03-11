IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

6 women-founded businesses to shop for jewelry, hair care and more

TODAY

Hoda and Jenna meet local NOLA legends, lesser-known hotspots

04:43

TODAY’s Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager hit the streets to soak up the culture and local flavors of New Orleans. The ladies check out the Music Box Village where they get to play some percussion, look at local art at StudioBe, meet local songbird Robin at Jamnola and eat crawfish at MRB Bar and Kitchen. (New Orleans & Company paid for the production of this show.)March 11, 2022

