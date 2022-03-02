IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

37 Read With Jenna authors share the books that changed their lives

  • Battle of the bookworms: Authors compete in literary trivia

    03:48

  • Watch ‘Pie Lady’ make beautiful pies inspired by book covers

    04:52

  • How a teacher's love of literature became her lasting legacy

    07:51

  • Nicole Remy on making meaningful connections in ‘The Courtship’

    06:26

  • Watch Hoda and Jenna reenact famous scenes from literature

    03:29

  • What’s your morning routine? Hoda and Jenna share theirs

    02:52
  • Now Playing

    Hoda and Jenna are hitting the road to New Orleans for book festival!

    02:28
  • UP NEXT

    CEO shares journey of ditching corporate job to follow her passion for fashion

    05:17

  • Take on southern cooking with this barbecue shrimp and grits recipe

    04:24

  • Hoda and Jenna try curious peanut butter combinations

    03:13

  • Kate McKinnon, Kyle MacLachlan talk Peacock's 'Joe vs. Carole'

    10:38

  • Hoda Kotb reflects on the end of her SiriusXM radio show

    05:12

  • Molly Sims talks podcast ‘Lipstick on the Rim,’ beauty secrets, motherhood

    06:32

  • Hoda and Jenna try an indoor surfing workout in Studio 1A!

    04:01

  • How your mood, immunity and metabolism affect your gut health

    04:57

  • Thomas Rhett talks fatherhood, new music, Fritos commercial

    05:16

  • Lady Gaga, Karen Pittman, more: See best dressed at SAG Awards

    04:52

  • Jenna Bush Hager shares the dare that left her with a broken jaw

    01:20

  • Watch Hoda and Jenna try to guess what TikTok creators are known for

    06:25

  • Raising resilient kids during the digital age

    04:29

TODAY

Hoda and Jenna are hitting the road to New Orleans for book festival!

02:28

Hoda and Jenna are heading to New Orleans next week for the New Orleans Book Festival at Tulane. The festival has a huge line up of best-selling authors, lots of great food and drinks and Harry Connick Jr. and Anthony Mackie will be joining Hoda and Jenna for the festivities.March 2, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Battle of the bookworms: Authors compete in literary trivia

    03:48

  • Watch ‘Pie Lady’ make beautiful pies inspired by book covers

    04:52

  • How a teacher's love of literature became her lasting legacy

    07:51

  • Nicole Remy on making meaningful connections in ‘The Courtship’

    06:26

  • Watch Hoda and Jenna reenact famous scenes from literature

    03:29

  • What’s your morning routine? Hoda and Jenna share theirs

    02:52

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All