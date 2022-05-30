IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Hoda and Jenna face off in barbeque-inspired obstacle course

    02:35
  • UP NEXT

    Phil ‘The Grill’ Johnson makes finger-licking brisket nachos

    03:32

  • ‘Dirty Shirley' overtakes aperol spritz as drink of the summer

    01:19

  • Pull off the perfect Memorial Day picnic with these tips and hacks

    04:44

  • Organic strawberries possibly linked to hepatitis A outbreak, FDA says

    00:25

  • Kevin Bludso shows how to make the perfect barbecue brisket at home

    04:41

  • Meet the TikToker going viral for eating sandwiches with strangers

    04:23

  • Kevin Bludso shares his recipe for grilled pork spareribs and potato salad

    03:03

  • Serve up triple-decker burgers, potato salad at your next barbecue

    04:23

  • Hoda and Jenna try the new Oreo-Ritz combination

    03:16

  • New trendy junk foods: Vegan cake, eggplant ice cream and more

    04:39

  • Chef Lucas Sin’s cold sesame noodles, smashed cucumber salad

    04:18

  • Ukrainian beer fosters ‘worldwide happy hour’ in support of Ukraine

    03:43

  • Try this easy Yang Chow fried rice and shrimp recipe

    04:31

  • Learn how to make vegetable lo mein

    05:10

  • Al Roker shares his ultimate summer grilling tips

    05:05

  • Dylan Dreyer shows Cal, Ollie & Rusty how to cook minestrone

    03:46

  • Formula arrives in US, reserved for babies with allergies and hospitals

    02:55

  • Jack Cakebread, pioneering Napa Valley winemaker, dies age 92

    02:13

  • Skrewball Whiskey cofounder shares story of peanut butter spirit

    05:02

TODAY

Hoda and Jenna face off in barbeque-inspired obstacle course

02:35

Hoda and Jenna face off in a backyard barbeque obstacle course, featuring burger flipping, corn hole toss and pool floatie race. See who wins!May 30, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Hoda and Jenna face off in barbeque-inspired obstacle course

    02:35
  • UP NEXT

    Phil ‘The Grill’ Johnson makes finger-licking brisket nachos

    03:32

  • ‘Dirty Shirley' overtakes aperol spritz as drink of the summer

    01:19

  • Pull off the perfect Memorial Day picnic with these tips and hacks

    04:44

  • Organic strawberries possibly linked to hepatitis A outbreak, FDA says

    00:25

  • Kevin Bludso shows how to make the perfect barbecue brisket at home

    04:41

Best of
TODAY

Play All
Play All