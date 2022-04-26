IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

6 easy 30-minute meal ideas for busy weekdays

    Hoda and Jenna debate if breakfast is better than dinner

Hoda and Jenna debate if breakfast is better than dinner

Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager go head to head debating a variety of topics, like if breakfast is better than dinner and if you should cut your sandwiches vertically or diagonally.April 26, 2022

