Hoda and Jenna compete for gold in winter obstacle course around TODAY plaza

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Now Playing
Hoda and Jenna compete for gold in winter obstacle course around TODAY plaza02:49
UP NEXT
Chef Lucas Sin shows how to make a Beijing-style hot pot at home05:01
Mikaela Shiffrin on loss of her dad, finding drive to compete again03:50
Shaun White on advice from Tony Hawk, relationship with Nina Dobrev03:55
Ryan Cochran-Siegle's mom surprises him during live TODAY interview06:28
Zha jiang noodles recipe: Chef Lucas Sin shows how to make the classic Beijing street food05:33
Jessie Diggins talks history-making medal in cross-country skiing individual sprint03:17
Do figure skaters get dizzy on the ice?01:01
Karen Chen reveals her Olympic figure skating dress was made by her mom01:00
Team USA's Anna Hoffman reveals special agents stick by athletes at the Olympics00:45
Beijing Olympics panda mascot Bing Dwen Dwen flying off the shelves in China00:45
Snowboarder Chloe Kim reveals why she almost didn't compete in Beijing Olympics04:34
Figure skater Vincent Zhou shares 'mixed bag of emotions' after positive COVID-19 test03:47
Team USA skier Nina O’Brien heading home after surgery on fractured leg02:31
3-year-old curler goes for gold in his backyard (with a frying pan!)01:02
Shaun White prepares for his final Olympics: 'I'm going to give it everything'04:57
Alpine skier Ryan Cochran-Siegle talks winning silver 50 years after mom’s gold02:50
Eileen Gu wins Olympic gold for China in big air final02:11
Nathan Chen 'practically impossible to beat' as he breaks world record in short program03:53
Meet the Hamilton siblings making curling history in Beijing03:13
Hoda and Jenna compete for gold in winter obstacle course around TODAY plaza02:49
Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager go for gold on the TODAY plaza, competing in a winter obstacle course which includes speed skating, bobsledding and hockey. See who comes out on top!Feb. 8, 2022
Now Playing
Hoda and Jenna compete for gold in winter obstacle course around TODAY plaza02:49
UP NEXT
Chef Lucas Sin shows how to make a Beijing-style hot pot at home05:01
Mikaela Shiffrin on loss of her dad, finding drive to compete again03:50
Shaun White on advice from Tony Hawk, relationship with Nina Dobrev03:55
Ryan Cochran-Siegle's mom surprises him during live TODAY interview06:28
Zha jiang noodles recipe: Chef Lucas Sin shows how to make the classic Beijing street food05:33