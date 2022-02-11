Hoda and Jenna (and 2 fans!) compete in football-themed relay
04:45
Hoda, Jenna and two lucky fans go head to head for a friendly competition on the TODAY plaza. With Donna Farizan refereeing, the challenges include waddling with a football between their legs, throwing a football through a tire and an epic end zone dance-off.Feb. 11, 2022
