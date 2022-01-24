Hoda and Jenna amazed by toddler who purchased $2,000 worth of furniture

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Kate Hudson talks about parenting children in 3 different stages of life09:55
Now Playing
Hoda and Jenna amazed by toddler who purchased $2,000 worth of furniture02:41
UP NEXT
Cooking with Cal: Dylan and son make classic Sicilian sciachiatta04:34
Dylan Dreyer returns to TODAY after maternity leave, jokes ‘I just want quiet’05:10
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcome baby with help from surrogate00:32
Mother and daughter build a snowman for Sunday Mug Shots01:08
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra welcome their first child00:40
Meet the seniors proving it’s never too late to make a new friend03:46
Meet the surgeon who led life-changing procedure to separate conjoined twins04:42
Why a ‘primal mom scream’ can help with managing stress04:19
Formerly conjoined twins thrive following separation surgery06:06
Maria Shriver talks about making new friends in midlife06:21
How grandparenting has evolved over the decades into a new golden age04:58
Goldie Hawn talks MindUp program going digital: ‘Our children need us’06:22
How Snapchat is cracking down on sale of counterfeit drugs on the app06:06
Henry Louis Gates Jr. on revealing history to guests: It's a gift and a great responsibility04:48
37-year-old mom becomes fastest American marathoner05:10
Watch: Son puts on a show while doing laundry01:00
Travis Kelce’s mom crashes post-game interview after going to 2 games in 1 day01:25
Dad and rapper Fyütch teaches the Black history he never learned in school04:25
Hoda and Jenna amazed by toddler who purchased $2,000 worth of furniture02:41
Hoda and Jenna share the viral story of a 22-month-old who accidentally ordered $2,000 worth of furniture from Walmart after his mom saved items in her virtual cart.Jan. 24, 2022
Kate Hudson talks about parenting children in 3 different stages of life09:55
Now Playing
Hoda and Jenna amazed by toddler who purchased $2,000 worth of furniture02:41
UP NEXT
Cooking with Cal: Dylan and son make classic Sicilian sciachiatta04:34
Dylan Dreyer returns to TODAY after maternity leave, jokes ‘I just want quiet’05:10
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcome baby with help from surrogate00:32
Mother and daughter build a snowman for Sunday Mug Shots01:08