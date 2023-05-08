TODAY celebrates nurses with surprises for the healthcare heroes
TODAY’s Al Roker and Hoda Kotb kick off National Nurses Week by celebrating the hardworking medical workers at New York Presbyterian Weill Cornell Medical Center and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center with special surprises.May 8, 2023
