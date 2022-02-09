Hockey star Brianna Decker talks Canada rivalry, gives update on injury
03:55
Share this -
copied
Canada is in the top spot in the women’s hockey tournament after a 4-2 win over the United States on Tuesday. Hockey star Brianna Decker joins TODAY to talk about Team USA’s chances for gold in a potential rematch, and how she is recovering after a serious leg injury in a matchup against Finland. “They’ve supported me so much, and now I’m supporting them from the sidelines,” she says.Feb. 9, 2022
UP NEXT
Jenna Bush Hager recalls her snowboarding lesson from gold medal Olympian Lindsey Jacobellis
00:55
Steve Kornacki shares a look ahead to epic Olympic events this week
04:27
What to expect from the men’s free skate final showdown
05:36
Skier Colby Stevenson on ‘miracle’ silver medal win
03:51
Is artificial snow causing falls in Beijing?
04:38
McKeever brothers on inspirational Toyota ad, winning gold together