Historic Ukrainian port city of Odesa prepares for Russia attacks
02:30
Share this -
copied
The critical Ukrainian port city of Odesa could be the next target of Russia attacks. An estimated half of the city's residents have reportedly stayed back to fight back and protect their home. NBC’s Molly Hunter reports for TODAY.March 29, 2022
Questlove greeted by ‘Tonight Show’ staff celebrating his Oscar win
00:39
British public ‘disappointed’ Prince Harry didn’t attend Prince Philip service
03:03
Prince Andrew escorts Queen Elizabeth to Prince Philip memorial
02:19
How billions in COVID relief funds were lost to fraud
02:58
Now Playing
Historic Ukrainian port city of Odesa prepares for Russia attacks
02:30
UP NEXT
After ‘Great Resignation,’ some workers now part of ‘Great Regret’