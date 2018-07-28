Sign up for the TODAY newsletter
Historic ‘blood moon’ dazzles spectators around the world
A rare lunar eclipse lasting more than 100 minutes bathed the night skies with its red glow on Friday. Though those in North America missed it, the sight dazzled other spectators around the world, from Australia to Cairo. NBC’s Lucy Kafanov reports for TODAY from London.
