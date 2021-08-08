Hiroshima bombing, 76 years later: Survivor honors 12 American POWs

Friday marked the 76th anniversary of the American bombing of Hiroshima, Japan. The Enola Gay dropped an atomic bomb, hastening the end of World War II, but the death toll from that event topped 100,000 by the end of 1945. Among the dead were 12 American prisoners of war who are now being honored thanks to a Japanese man who survived the blast as a young boy. NBC’s Keir Simmons has this week’s Sunday Spotlight.Aug. 8, 2021