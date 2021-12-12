Hillary Clinton: Trump winning 2024 election could be ‘end of democracy’
In part two of this week’s Sunday Sitdown, Former Secretary of State and Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton sits down with Sunday TODAY’s Willie Geist to discuss the possibility of former President Donald Trump running for reelection. Clinton predicted dire outcomes if he ran again, and revealed the guilt she carries for losing the 2016 presidential race.Dec. 12, 2021
