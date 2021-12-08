IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

19 holiday hosting must-haves, from a s'mores maker to an instant print camera

  • Hillary Clinton talks about her ‘would have been’ 2016 victory speech with Willie Geist

    02:03

  • How South Carolina rice could help you live to 100

    05:34

  • Former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows snubs Jan. 6 committee

    01:38

  • President Biden warns Putin against invading Ukraine during video call

    02:39

  • Amazon’s web services hit by major outage

    02:38

  • Hillary Clinton reads parts of the victory speech she hoped to deliver in 2016

    07:45

  • Scott Peterson could ‘reset the narrative’ at resentencing, legal analyst says

    02:19

  • Plumber who found money in wall of Joel Osteen’s church gets $20,000 reward

    00:36

  • Scott Peterson to be resentenced in 2002 deaths of his wife Laci and unborn son

    02:56

  • Kellogg’s workers reject contract offer, remain on strike

    00:24

  • Instagram CEO set to testify before Congress about safety for teens

    02:25

  • Pfizer CEO: New data about effectiveness of booster against omicron is ‘very good news’

    05:12

  • Pfizer releases new data about effectiveness of its booster against omicron

    01:53

  • Meryl Streep and Jonah Hill discuss their new film ‘Don’t Look Up’

    07:14

  • ‘Read with Jenna’ pick for December is ‘Bright Burning Things’ by Lisa Harding

    01:41

  • Tropical rainforests are regrowing in Puerto Rico

    04:03

  • Morgan and Bode Miller welcome new baby daughter

    02:43

  • Dancing Grannies return after losing members in Waukesha parade tragedy

    02:05

  • Biden panel not expected to recommend expanding Supreme Court

    00:32

  • Mystery surrounds sudden death of Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit

    02:44

TODAY

Hillary Clinton talks about her ‘would have been’ 2016 victory speech with Willie Geist

02:03

Willie Geist’s Sunday Sitdown guest on Sunday TODAY is Hillary Clinton, who shares the “would have been” victory speech she wrote leading up to election night in 2016. TODAY shares a sneak peek.Dec. 8, 2021

Hillary Clinton reads parts of the victory speech she hoped to deliver in 2016

  • Hillary Clinton talks about her ‘would have been’ 2016 victory speech with Willie Geist

    02:03

  • How South Carolina rice could help you live to 100

    05:34

  • Former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows snubs Jan. 6 committee

    01:38

  • President Biden warns Putin against invading Ukraine during video call

    02:39

  • Amazon’s web services hit by major outage

    02:38

  • Hillary Clinton reads parts of the victory speech she hoped to deliver in 2016

    07:45

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All