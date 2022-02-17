Hillary Clinton slams accusations of spying on Donald Trump as a ‘fake scandal’
Hillary Clinton has reacted to claims that she spied on former President Donald Trump, calling it a "fake scandal." This began last week when special counsel John Durham dropped a new court filing involving cybersecurity lawyer Michael Sussman, who has ties to the Democratic Party. NBC’s Hallie Jackson reports for TODAY.Feb. 17, 2022
