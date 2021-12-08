Hillary Clinton reads parts of the victory speech she hoped to deliver in 2016

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
For MasterClass, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton will read the speech she hoped to deliver if she had won the 2016 presidential election. Here, she reads portions of that speech in an exclusive preview provided by MasterClass. Clinton’s class on the Power of Resilience will be available Dec. 9 on MasterClass.
