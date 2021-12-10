Hillary Clinton predicts dire consequences if Trump reruns in 2024
02:09
In a new interview coming up with Willie Geist for Sunday TODAY, Hillary Clinton discussed the danger she believes the country would face if former President Donald Trump reran and won the presidential election in 2024. NBC’s senior Washington Correspondent Andrea Mitchell reports for TODAY.Dec. 10, 2021
