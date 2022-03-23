IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Crash in Oklahoma leaves 6 high school students dead 00:20 Starbucks announces plans to introduce reusable cups 03:03
Now Playing
Hillary Clinton says she tested positive for COVID-19, has mild symptoms 00:29
UP NEXT
Photos of Bob Saget’s hotel room released by officials 02:26 Black box from plane that crashed in China has been recovered 02:53 No. 1 tennis player, Ash Barty, announces retirement at 25 00:40 Lindsey Graham walks out during part of Ketanji Brown Jackson’s hearing 02:20 Biden to attend emergency NATO summit in Europe 01:01 Russia steps up attack on Kyiv even as its forces take major losses 02:27 St. Bernard Parish president speaks out on Louisiana tornado's aftermath 03:49 Deadly tornado touches down in Louisiana leaving path of destruction 02:16 Sen. Graham asks Ketanji Brown Jackson about religion, calls out 'two standards' 08:41 Tips for getting back out into the dating scene 05:40 Ketanji Brown Jackson responds to accusations of being soft on crime 03:08 Ketanji Brown Jackson on going from segregation to Supreme Court in 1 generation 02:38 Ketanji Brown Jackson weighs in on camera being used in the courtroom 00:48 Sen. Grassley jokes that his wife liked Ketanji Brown Jackson opening statement 00:33 Ketanji Brown Jackson on representing Guantanamo Bay detainees 05:52 Ketanji Brown Jackson defends her record on child pornography cases 12:04 How 2 friends created sparkling wine subscription service The Sip 04:04 Hillary Clinton says she tested positive for COVID-19, has mild symptoms 00:29
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton announced she tested positive for COVID-19 and is feeling fine with mild symptoms. Her husband, former President Bill Clinton, has tested negative. This comes the same day that press secretary Jen Psaki said she tested positive and will not travel with President Biden to Europe.
March 23, 2022 Read More Crash in Oklahoma leaves 6 high school students dead 00:20 Starbucks announces plans to introduce reusable cups 03:03
Now Playing
Hillary Clinton says she tested positive for COVID-19, has mild symptoms 00:29
UP NEXT
Photos of Bob Saget’s hotel room released by officials 02:26 Black box from plane that crashed in China has been recovered 02:53 No. 1 tennis player, Ash Barty, announces retirement at 25 00:40