    Hillary Clinton says she tested positive for COVID-19, has mild symptoms

TODAY

Hillary Clinton says she tested positive for COVID-19, has mild symptoms

00:29

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton announced she tested positive for COVID-19 and is feeling fine with mild symptoms. Her husband, former President Bill Clinton, has tested negative. This comes the same day that press secretary Jen Psaki said she tested positive and will not travel with President Biden to Europe.March 23, 2022

Hillary Clinton tests positive for COVID-19

    Hillary Clinton says she tested positive for COVID-19, has mild symptoms

