    Hilary Farr helps Hoda and Jenna decorate for the holidays

TODAY

Hilary Farr helps Hoda and Jenna decorate for the holidays

05:40

HGTV’s Hilary Farr shows Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager how to decorate their homes for the holidays in an environmentally conscious way, including plant-based glitter, biodegradable glue, and customizable ornaments. She also talks about her new series, "Tough Love with Hilary Farr."Dec. 17, 2021

    Hilary Farr helps Hoda and Jenna decorate for the holidays

